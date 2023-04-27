As the star wrestlers of India continue their protest at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi, the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh released a video message on Thursday and said that “instead of living such life, he wish that death embraces him". Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Kaiserganj said that he is feeling helpless and not sure if he has the strength to fight.

"Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don't have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won't like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me," he said in the video.

The video message came as a group of accomplished wrestlers, such as Vinesh Phogat who has won medals at the World Championships, as well as Bajrang Punia and Sakashi Malik who have won medals at the Olympics, have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. The wrestlers are currently protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding action against the politically well-connected leader.

This is the second time, the wrestlers started their demonstration against the Wrestling Federation of India's leader. They had previously suspended their protest after the government established an ‘oversight committee’ to investigate the grave accusations. The ‘oversight committee’ was headed by Olympic medalist Mary Kom and included other accomplished athletes.

However, there has been no official announcement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports regarding the conclusions of the 'oversight committee', which submitted its report on 5 April.

“We have just one issue. The reason for the protest is that nothing has been done so far...We are here to save wrestling," said wrestler Bajrang Punia. Fellow wrestler Sakshi Malik broke down while interacting with the media and claimed that ‘no one is listening.’

“We wanted to file a sexual harassment FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We got a complaint filed two days ago but FIR has not been registered yet. There are seven female wrestlers and one of them is a minor. We want the investigation to happen fast. It is a sensitive matter," she told the media.

