As the star wrestlers of India continue their protest at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi, the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh released a video message on Thursday and said that “instead of living such life, he wish that death embraces him". Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Kaiserganj said that he is feeling helpless and not sure if he has the strength to fight.

