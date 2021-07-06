In a virtual address from his residence in Dharamshala, the Tibetan spiritual leader thanked people from across the globe who greeted him on his birthday and said he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change.
He said he has taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony and is committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge.
“Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge," said the Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso, PTI reported.
“I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values, not dependent on religion, such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence)," he added.