Home >News >India >'Wish him a long and healthy life': PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on his birthday

'Wish him a long and healthy life': PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on his birthday

The Dalai Lama says he values freedom and religious harmony in India.
1 min read . 01:38 PM IST Livemint

In a virtual address from his residence in Dharamshala, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama thanked people from across the globe who greeted him on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the Dalai Lama to convey greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader on his 86th birthday.

The 14th Dalai Lama has made India his home since fleeing China in 1959.

"Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life," Modi said.

In a virtual address from his residence in Dharamshala, the Tibetan spiritual leader thanked people from across the globe who greeted him on his birthday and said he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change.

He said he has taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony and is committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge.

“Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge," said the Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso, PTI reported.

“I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values, not dependent on religion, such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence)," he added.

