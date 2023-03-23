'Wishful thinking, no impact on India-Russia relations,' Russian envoy on Xi's visit to Moscow2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Xi's visit to Russia came at a time when India and China relations are strained over LAC standoff
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday dismissed the geopolitical experts who claimed that the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia will have a negative impact on India-Russia relations. Alipov termed all such claims as “wishful thinking."
