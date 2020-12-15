Wistron violence leaves a trail of uncertainty for Apple in India

On Tuesday afternoon, a police van with security personnel and riot gear was parked right outside Wistron’s Kolar plant. Another police jeep patrolled the 43-acre campus and nearly 70 more policemen were stationed in and around the factory, three days after worker unrest at the plant took a violent turn on Saturday morning. Production has been stalled since the incident and remains uncertain when it will resume, even though the plant remains open for permanent employees.