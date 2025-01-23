People were horrified to see objects used in black magic rituals outside the administrative office of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in Karnataka's Bellary. Several eerie items such as a black doll, a large pumpkin with nails hammered into it, saffron, coconuts and lemons covered with red vermilion were reportedly found outside the office.

According to Deccan Chronical, reports suggested that the ritual involved intricate arrangements, such as wrapping a thread around a small kalash-like structure, attaching an amulet bag to a coconut, and inscribing symbols or writings on a lid.

The items were covered in vermilion, and nails were hammered into the pumpkin and lemons.

Despite the presence of CCTV cameras and security guards, no footage of any suspicious activity was found. No security personnel witnessed the event, the report added.

This has added to the mystery surrounding the ritual, as no one seems to know when or who carried out the act.

Black magic linked to possible lay off The incident left employees of the office shocked and worried. The reason for this black magic ritual is believed to be linked to the recent firing of employees by the company

The purported black magic ritual performed outside the KMF office was linked to the potential layoff at the office. KMF has reportedly been struggling with financial losses. It had recently shortlisted 50 employees for potential layoffs.

KMF director Prabhu Shankar speculated that the black magic ritual could be the work of disgruntled employees acting out of resentment over the financial troubles and job cuts, Deccan Chronical reported,

However, Prabhu Shankar, Managing Director of Rabakovi (Raichur, Bellary, Koppal and Vijayanagar) Milk Federation, was quoted by ETV Bharat as saying, “Due to unavoidable reasons, some people in the organisation will have to be fired. If there are rumours that some people who are upset about this have done this, it is foolish. I will take appropriate action so that this does not happen again.”

"The staff has burnt the remains of the witchcraft. There is a possibility of entering from outside through the compound, and they may have done this last night through the compound. I don't know who. "This is a work that is mentally demoralizing the officers and staff here to some extent," he was quoted as saying.

He said such incidents have happened before. A complaint will also be filed regarding this.

A local also expressed suspicion that this action may have been done by those who had internal differences in the board of directors of the KMF.

