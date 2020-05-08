Th total number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra today shot past 19,000 after 1,089 more patients were declared Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 19,063 coronavirus cases since the outbreak, health minister official said.

The death toll in the state also increased to 731 after 37 more people died from the highly contagious disease, it said.

Out of the 1,089 fresh cases, Mumbai alone registered 748 new patients since yesterday, taking the city's tally to 11,967. Along with that, 25 new death were also reported in the city increasing the death toll to 462.

Apart from that, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, reported 25 new cases. The Covid-19 count in that area now stands at 808, while the death toll is at 26, informed BMC.

In a press briefing earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today admitted that there was no success yet in breaking the virus 'chain' in the state.

Meanwhile, India registered over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 56,342, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The death toll in India climbed to 1,886 with over 100 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours.

