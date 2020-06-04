The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi surpassed a grim milestone of 25,000 today after the national capital recorded more than 1,300 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

With 1,359 new cases since Wednesday, the national capital's Covid-19 count has now reached 25,004, according to Delhi government. The highest single-day jump in the cases was witnessed yesterday with more than 1,500 patients testing positive in the city in last 24 hours.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 650 after 22 more fatalities were reported today, according to Delhi government data.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.

Of the total cases, 14,456 are active cases while 9,898 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

According to a Mint report, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi continue to lead in terms of the number of active cases. These three states now account for 61% of confirmed cases and 56% of fatalities.

Meanwhile, India saw the biggest single-day jump in daily coronavirus count with 9,304 people testing positive for Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 216,919, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The fatalities from coronavirus pandemic crossed the grim milestone of 6,000-mark after 260 more deaths were recorded since Wednesday.

