Home >News >India >With 1,450 fresh Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike in Aug
The number of COVID-19 containment zones is 627
The number of COVID-19 containment zones is 627

With 1,450 fresh Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike in Aug

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 06:34 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus infection tally to over 1.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,300
  • Sixteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours

Delhi recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in August, taking the infection tally to over 1.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,300.

Sixteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Sunday's spike in fresh cases surpassed Saturday's increase of 1,412 cases, authorities said.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 6,261 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 12,470 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases stood at 1,61,466.

The bulletin said that the number of active cases stood at 11,778, while 1,45,388 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones is 627.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout