NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,450 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the city's highest single-day spike in August, taking the tally to over 1.61 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,300, authorities said.

The national capital had recorded 1,412 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the previous highest single-day spike of the month.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 18,731 tests -- 6,261 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,470 rapid antigen tests -- have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

So far, 14,31,094 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi, while the number of tests per million population stands at 75,320 in the city.

The positivity rate stands at 7.74%, while the recovery rate is 90.04%.

Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of coronavirus cases since August 1.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a single-day stayed below the 1,000-mark.

From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August 10.

Three days between August 11 and August 22 saw less than 1,000 fresh cases being reported -- August 13 (956), August 16 (652), and August 17 (787).

With the 1,450 new cases, the tally has now risen to 1,61,466, the Sunday's health bulletin said.

The active case count stands at 11,778, up from 11,594 the previous day, while 1,45,388 patients have either recovered from the infection, been discharged or have migrated out of the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of patients in home isolation is 5,896.

Out of 14,126 total beds in hospitals, 3,617 are occupied.

As many as 3,589 beds of COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who came by Vande Bharat flights and bubble flights.

The number of containment zones stands at 627 on Sunday, up from 591 the previous day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

