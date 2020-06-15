With 1,647 new cases, Covid-19 count in Delhi nears 43,000; death toll at 1,400

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi witnessed a surge of over 1,600 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the national capital's Covid-19 count towards 43,000 on Monday.

Currently, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the Delhi stands at 42,829 after 1,647 more cases emerged since Sunday, according to the health department.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 1,400 after 73 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the number of recovered patients also increased to 16,427 with 604 patients were discharged from the hospitals after successfully recovering from the highly contagious disease.

From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,224 -- was recorded on June 14.

Amid the rising cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal quelled all rumors surrounding lockdown extension in the national capital. Delhi CM took to Twitter to clarify that speculations around lockdown extension in Delhi are not true.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Home minister Amit Shah earlier today held an all-party meeting to discuss the covid-19 situation in Delhi, a day after he announced measures for the national capital to tackle the crisis.

Addressing concerns over the shortage of tests and hospital beds, the meeting decided around 18,000 tests would be conducted in a day by 20 June and covid-dedicated beds would be increased in government hospitals.

Shah also directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every Covid-19 hospital, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved, according to Ministry of Home Affairs.

India currently has more than 3.32 lakh coronavirus cases after states added over 11,000positive patients in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country on Monday reached 332,424, while the death toll rose to 9,520 after 307 more fatalities got reported since Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

