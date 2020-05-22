With 1,751 fresh cases, Mumbai's Covid-19 count breaches 27,000-mark

On Friday, 63 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 27 were recorded in Mumbai, nine in Pune, eight in Jalgaon, five in Solapur, three each in Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad city, two in Satara and one each in Malegaon, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Panvel and Nagpur city.