Home > News > India > With 1,751 fresh cases, Mumbai's Covid-19 count breaches 27,000-mark
(File photo) Children wait to receive food distributed in a slum during a lockdown

With 1,751 fresh cases, Mumbai's Covid-19 count breaches 27,000-mark

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • The death toll in the city rose to 909 with 27 new deaths reported in 24 hours
  • Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count increased to 44,582 after 2,940 new cases emerged in 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,940 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 44582.

Of these Mumbai alone reported 27,251, an increase of 1751 cases in 24 hours. Death toll stood at 909 with 27 new deaths reported in 24 hours.

In the state, death toll of covid-19 patients has now gone up to 1517.

On Friday, 63 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 27 were recorded in Mumbai, nine in Pune, eight in Jalgaon, five in Solapur, three each in Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad city, two in Satara and one each in Malegaon, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Panvel and Nagpur city.

Of the 64 deaths, 37 were men and 26 women. 28 of them aged over 60 years, 31 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and four were aged less than 40 years. 73% of these patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertention, heart disease etc.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1949 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 12583 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 4,69,275 people are in home quarantine and 28430 people are in institutional quarantine.

