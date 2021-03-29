As many as 1,904 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the national capital in the last 24 hours, the state government said on Monday. With this, the cumulative caseload of Delhi has reached 6,59,619.

The city has recorded over 1,500 cases for five days now. There were 1,881 new infections reported in Delhi on Sunday, while the number was 1,534 on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday and 1,254 on Wednesday.

Six more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,012.

A total of 1,411 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals of Delhi in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 6,40,575.

As a result, the active cases have risen to 8,032, breaching the 8,000 mark yet again.

A total of 6,8805 tests, including 52,490 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation rose to 4,639. The containment zones rose to 1,849 from 1,710 on Sunday, it said.

The number of daily new infections in the national capital had started to come down in February. However, on 26 February, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. Thereafter, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

Strict patrolling on Holi

The Delhi Police on Sunday said patrolling will be intensified during Holi celebrations and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the DDMA had on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said patrolling will be intensified during Holi.

"Pickets will be placed by the district police in their respective areas. The patrolling will be increased during the festival. Police will focus on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them.

"As public gathering is not allowed this year during Holi celebrations, strict action will be taken against those who would not adhere to coronavirus protocols. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home," Biswal said.

