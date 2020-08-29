Subscribe
Home >News >India >With 1,954 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi sees highest single-day spike in August
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment

With 1,954 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi sees highest single-day spike in August

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST ANI

There are 14,040 active cases in the national capital

NEW DELHI : Delhi has reported 1,954 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Government on Saturday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the national capital surged to 1,71,366. There are 14,040 active cases, 1,52,922 recoveries and 4,404 deaths, stated the bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department.

The bulletin further stated that as many as 6,597 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,407 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today.

So far, 15,48,659 tests have been conducted and the Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 81,508, added the Health Department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated as of August 29.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper