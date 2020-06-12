Home >News >India >With 10,965 cases in 24 hours, India overtakes UK to become fourth worst-hit nation by coronavirus
1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 10:18 AM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • India also witnessed a record surge in the death toll from coronavirus infection. The virus claimed 399 lives in last 24 hours
  • Fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours zoomed to over 10,000 for the first time since the outbreak

As the coronavirus cases in the country continued to surge, India overtook the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by coronavirus pandemic. According to the data released by John Hopkins University, India recorded the most number of coronavirus cases after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

Fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours zoomed to over 10,000 for the first time since the outbreak. India's COVID-19 count surged to 297,535, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

India also witnessed a record surge in the death toll from coronavirus infection. The deadly virus claimed 399 lives in last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,498. In terms of COVID-19 deaths, India wa at 11th position worldwide.

