With 11 Covid-19 cases, traders at Azadpur Mandi are a worried lot

NEW DELHI : Traders of Delhis Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, are a worried lot as the number of Covid-19 cases there has reached 11, including one death.

As per the list of the infected persons accessed by IANS, 10 more traders of Azadpur Mandi have tested positive after the death of a commission agent.

A 57-year-old commission agent had died of the virus last week. Following his death, 10 more traders have tested positive for Covid-19.

Several shops have been shut at the mandi after the surfacing of four positive cases.

Traders are worried ever since the death of the commission agent, said Rajendra Sharma, former chairman of Azadpur APMC.

They are even more worried after fresh cases were reported from the mandi, and many of them don't want to turn up at the market place.

According to Sharma, regular footfalls have reduced by around 50 per cent at the Azadpur Mandi.

However, the mandi administration claimed that precautionary measures have been taken for the safety and security of the traders, labourers and farmers and buyers visiting the mandi everyday.

All steps have been taken to strictly follow social distancing norms, which are considered the most effective measure to break the chain of coronavirus spread, said Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

The shops of the traders who have tested positive and two shops on either side of them have been shut, as per the mandi authority.

According to Khan, ample vegetables and fruits are available in the mandi and there are no supply issues.

In order to follow social distancing, entry of visitors or buyers to the mandi has been restricted and no vehicle can enter the mandi without token. The number of regular visitors has understandably come down, but normal business is going on in the mandi, Khan said.

