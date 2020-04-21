(Representative image) (AP)
(Representative image) (AP)

With 112 fresh Covid-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,178, death toll at 90

1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 09:05 PM IST ANI

  • 13 more deaths reported in Gujarat today, said state health department
  • The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Tuesday reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,178.

"112 new Coronavirus positive cases and 13 deaths reported in Gujarat today; the total number of positive cases is 2,178, death toll 90," said Gujarat Health Department.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday.

Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603.

RELATED STORIES
22 districts in Gujarat have confirmed cases of Covid-19

215 new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat as of 5:00 PM - Apr 21

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Create 180 employees wearing protective equipment package face shields, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London (Photo: Reuters)

Coronavirus: UK covid death toll is far higher than daily figure, data suggests

3 min read . 08:42 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout