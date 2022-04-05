OPEN APP
With 13 revisions in 15 days, petrol and diesel prices up by nearly 10
With the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each today. With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now 9.20 per litre. The increase in prices has also created a political uproar. 

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost 104.61 and 95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost 119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at 103.92, increased by 85 paise.

Notably, the price of CNG was increased by 2.5 per kg yesterday. With the new price, CNG costs 64.11 per Kg in the national capital.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

On November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by 5 per litre on petrol and 10 per litre on diesel. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

