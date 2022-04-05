Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  With 13 revisions in 15 days, petrol and diesel prices up by nearly 10

With 13 revisions in 15 days, petrol and diesel prices up by nearly 10

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost 104.61 and 95.87 per litre respectively.
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

The increase in petrol and diesel prices has also created a political uproar

With the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each today. With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now 9.20 per litre. The increase in prices has also created a political uproar. 

