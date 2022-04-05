With 13 revisions in 15 days, petrol and diesel prices up by nearly 10

The increase in petrol and diesel prices has also created a political uproar

With the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each today. With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now ₹9.20 per litre. The increase in prices has also created a political uproar.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost ₹104.61 and ₹95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost ₹119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at ₹103.92, increased by 85 paise.

Notably, the price of CNG was increased by ₹2.5 per kg yesterday. With the new price, CNG costs ₹64.11 per Kg in the national capital.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

On November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

