Maharashtra on Friday crossed a grim milestone of 6.5 lakh novel coronavirus cases after the state recorded 14,161 more Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours. The state witnessed its highest single-day spike of 14,492 coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 6,57,450, according to the daily health bulletin.

Along with that, 339 fatalities were reported in the worst-hit state in terms of the pandemic since Thursday, taking the death toll to 21,698, it said in a statement.

Also, 11,749 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,70,873.

The recovery rate in the state is 71.62 percent while the case fatality rate is 3.30 percent.

There are 1,64,562 active cases in the state, while 34,92,966 people have been tested so far.

Out of these, Mumbai's caseload stands at 1,34,228 including 1,08268 recoveries, 18,299 active cases and 7,356 virus-related deaths.

A total of 1,406 new cases, 1,235 recoveries and 42 deaths were reported in India's financial capital today, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday urged people to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a low-key manner and avoid crowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged Muslim community members to observe Muharram, which falls in the month-end, in a simple manner and avoid gathering, an official statement said.

The government has also issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav celebrations, saying that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing idols.

