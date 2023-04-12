With 15 Vande Bharat Express trains in India, here's a list of the upcoming semi-high-speed trains4 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST
- In 2019, India got its new semi-high-speed train which was known as Train 18 earlier and was later named as Vande Bharat Express.
- Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set.
In 2019, India got its new semi-high-speed train which was known as Train 18 earlier and was later named as Vande Bharat Express. Cut to 2023, a total of 15 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in the country. Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train between Ajmer and Delhi which would ease travel and also give a push to the tourism industry of the state. This will also be the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) lines.
