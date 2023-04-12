In 2019, India got its new semi-high-speed train which was known as Train 18 earlier and was later named as Vande Bharat Express. Cut to 2023, a total of 15 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in the country. Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train between Ajmer and Delhi which would ease travel and also give a push to the tourism industry of the state. This will also be the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) lines.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience. They are India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 percent to 45 percent.

On 15 August 2021, PM Modi in his address to the nation had announced that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country, however, it is not known if the target set by PM Modi will be achieved.

Here's a list of the upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains

1) Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Train: The Indian Railways is likely to launch the next or the 16th Vande Bharat Express between Ranchi-Patna route. As per Zee News, this train is expected to reduce the distance between the two cities to six hours and will run six days a week. Media reports suggest that the train will likely 23 April or may start on 25 April. This train will have stops at Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh.

2) Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi during his visit to Kerala on 25 April will likely announce the launch of Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. However, there have been been concerns regarding the incomplete maintenance work required to run the trains in the state in regards to railway tracks and signal, a report by Swarajya has stated. It further said that the repair work is expected to be completed in next two weeks. Giving an update on the manufacturing, the report stated that Integral Coach Factory in Tamil Nadu's Perambur has finished work on three rakes, each consisting of eight coaches for the trains.

3) Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express: A new Vande Bharat train is likely to be allotted connecting Bengaluru and Secunderabad, the two cities which are known for their IT sectors. As per Times Now report, PM Modi Narendra Modi told Telangana state BJP leaders during his visit last week. More details on the date of launch is not yet known. Meanwhile, both Karnataka and Telangana are up for assembly polls on 10 May and 13 May respectively.

4) Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Karnataka is also expected to get another another Vande Bharat Express which will connect Bengaluru with Hubbali and Dharwad. As per reports, the trial run of this train is likely to start today, however, the commercial operation is likely to start after 10 May assembly elections. The railway officials told Times Now that work including electrification, strengthening of tracks, signal have been completed.

Meanwhile, a consortium led by state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has bagged an order worth more than ₹9,600 crore to supply 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains to Indian Railways over a period of six years. There is a demand for running sleeper class Vande Bharat or Train18 trainsets as these can ply on long routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah. Presently, all Vande Bharat trains in operation only have chair car and executive chair car classes.

The BHEL-led consortium has been awarded an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains in the mega tender of the Indian Railways, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The order is for supply of 80 trains each at a cost of ₹120 crore, excluding taxes and duties. According to the filing, the order for AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) has also been placed for 35 years. BHEL will supply the 80 trains over a period of 72 months. The consortium, comprising BHEL and Titagarh Wagons Ltd, is called Technology Partner. The consortium will also equip, upgrade, operate and maintain the exclusive place provided in the manufacturing unit at ICF Chennai and two depots assigned by the Indian Railways.