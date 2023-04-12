2) Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi during his visit to Kerala on 25 April will likely announce the launch of Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. However, there have been been concerns regarding the incomplete maintenance work required to run the trains in the state in regards to railway tracks and signal, a report by Swarajya has stated. It further said that the repair work is expected to be completed in next two weeks. Giving an update on the manufacturing, the report stated that Integral Coach Factory in Tamil Nadu's Perambur has finished work on three rakes, each consisting of eight coaches for the trains.