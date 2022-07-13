With 16,906 new COVID cases, India reports 24% jump in daily infections

With 16,906 new COVID cases, India reports 24% jump in daily infections3 min read . 11:58 AM IST
The number of active COVID cases went past 1.32 lakh
India reported a 24% jump in daily infections as the country recorded 16,906 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The number of active cases of COVID in India went past 1.32 lakh (1,32,457). Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country's total positive cases.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.26% and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 3.68%.
As many as 45 deaths from the viral infection in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 5,25,519 in the country.
The 45 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, 13 from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi logged over 400 new cases in the last 24 hours, whereas the positivity rate in the city stood at nearly 3%.
Maharashtra witnessed 2,435 fresh COVID cases. Of these, Mumbai - which has reported a 79% jump in daily cases, accounted for 420 infections.
West Bengal recorded over 2,600 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Over 2,200 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu, 562 Telangana, 577 from Gujarat and 116 from Madhya Pradesh
India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%. 15,447 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,11,874.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,59,302 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.77 crore (86,77,69,574) cumulative tests.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.12 Cr (1,99,12,79,010) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,58,303 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 Cr (3,76,28,293) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
Menawhile, more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
Nearly 10 Cr (9,99,18,330) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
