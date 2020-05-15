With 16 new cases, Kerala's active cases increase from 16 to 80 in five days

ERNAKULAM : Kerala has 16 new covid-19 cases and no fresh recoveries on Friday, the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. With this, the state's total active cases have increased from 16 to 80 in five days, in sharp contrast to its rare success in India with flattening the infection curve earlier. The increase is largely owing to the resumption of international and interstate travel as part of lockdown relaxations and repatriation.

On Thursday, the state reported 26 new cases, the highest hike in the last 40 days. In the last three days alone, the cases increased to 52. Of the fresh cases on Friday, seven came from foreign countries, and six came from other states— four from Tamil Nadu and two from Mumbai. The rest three got infected through contacts, said the CM.

The spike in cases are worrying for everyone, said Vijayan. But, he said, the state can rescue itself from the crisis if everybody follows proper social distance and health protocols. The state will continue putting more people in-home quarantine, as the practise has been helpful in preventing community spread so far, said the CM. It is also considering paid quarantine for asymptomatic cases, he added.

Kerala has 48,825 in observation now, only 538 of them in hospitals. More people are admitted to hospitals every day than before, including 122 on Friday, especially in border districts where people sent to hospitals if seen symptomatic while crossing check-posts. So far, the CM said, 70 people who came from other states have been infected in total, and 187 others were infected through their contacts. A total of 3732 expats returned to the state so far through various means, while 33000 domestic migrants returned to their home states from Kerala, he said.

In a fresh initiative, Vijayan said, Kerala will deploy police on motorbikes to patrol the areas where people are in home quarantine. The Railways have accepted the state's request to run special trains from cities such as Delhi for stranded Keralites to return to the state, the CM said. Moves are afoot to make these Non-AC trains, and the fare will have to be borne by the students, he added.

