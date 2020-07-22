Home >News >India >With 196 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad count rises to 24,963
Doctors, nursing staff test a four way multiplexer machine, which splits oxygen supply from a single ventilator to four patients through inspiratory limbs simultaneously at IKDRC in Ahmedabad
1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 09:33 PM IST PTI

AHMEDABAD : The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat rose by 196 to 24,963 on Wednesday, the state health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 1,560, it said.

A total of 212 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 19,625, it said.

Of the 196 new cases, 181 were reported from Ahmedabad city and the rests 15 from rural areas in the district.

All three fatalities were reported from city.

With 15 new cases, the total number of cases in rural Ahmedabad increased to 1,121 while the fatality count stood at 58, officials said.

Revised number of micro containment areas in Ahmedabad now stood at 220, the municipal corporation has said.

The civic body has launched a new helpline number 14499 for counselling the people suffering from mental issues arising out of COVID-19.

Two teams each comprising three highly-qualified psychologists will address queries of people regarding post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, fear, phobia etc during 9 am and 9 pm, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

