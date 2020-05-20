The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra today crossed 39,000 after 2,250 more patients were reported positive of the highly contagious virus since Tuesday. The state's Covid-19 count now stands at 39,297 since the outbreak, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 1,390 after 65 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

There are currently 27,581 active cases in the state while 10,318 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The cured patients also include 679 who recovered successfully in the last 24 hours, the state health department added.

Of the total cases, 25 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the area increased to 1,378, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Apart from that, the fresh deaths recorded in the state also included two policemen, taking the number of police personnel who have died due to the pandemic in Maharashtra to 14, ten of them in Mumbai alone, an official told PTI.

A 57-year-old police constable attached to Parksite Police Station in the eastern suburbs died at Seven Hills hospital in Andheri, an official said.

He had tested positive for virus eight days ago, the police official said.

Along with him, an assistant sub-inspector of traffic branch also died due to the infection during the day. He was attached to Sahar traffic police, the official said.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus rose to 1,06,750 after 5, new cases emerged in the last 24 hours. The death toll also increased to 3,303 after 140 patients passed away on Tuesday.

