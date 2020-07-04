With 2,505 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 97,000; death toll at 3,004

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.

Fifty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.

It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923 on Friday.

The Delhi health department also added that 9,925 RT-PCR and 13,748 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi today, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 6,20,378. 3,2650 tests are being conducted on per million population.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated