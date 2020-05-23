Home > News > India > With 2,608 new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 47,000-mark
(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

With 2,608 new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 47,000-mark

1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2020, 09:15 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • With 60 more deaths getting reported in the state, its death toll reached 1,577
  • Mumbai's virus count reaches 28,634 after 1,566 new cases were reported on Saturday

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,608 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 47,190.

With 60 more deaths getting reported in the state, its death toll reached 1,577, said the state health department.

With 821 patients getting discharged on Saturday, number of recovered Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 13,404.

1,566 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in Mumbai to 28,634 and death toll to 949, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Out of the 40 deaths, 22 patients had co-morbidities.

At least 18 police personnel, including an officer, have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Saturday.

The Maharashtra police, which is ensuring a strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, has been severely hit by the pandemic.

As many as 1,671 personnel, including 174 officers and 1,497 other staffers, have contracted the deadly infection so far, the official said, adding that the Mumbai police had accounted for the highest number of infections and casualties in the department.

