With 20,139 new cases, India's daily COVID tally surpasses 20K mark3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM IST
The country reported over 20,000 daily COVID cases for the first time since February this year
India reported over 20,000 daily COVID cases for the first time since February this year as the country recorded 20,139 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Health Ministry.