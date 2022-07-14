India reported over 20,000 daily COVID cases for the first time since February this year as the country recorded 20,139 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Health Ministry.

With this, India’s active caseload now stands at 1,36,076. Active cases constitute 0.31% of the country's total positive cases. While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.37%, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 5.10%.

The death toll from COVID infections in the country rose to 5,25,557, with 38 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,94,774 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.81 Cr (86,81,64,348) cumulative tests.

16,482 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,28,356. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.49%.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.27 Cr (1,99,27,27,559) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,97,150 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 Cr (3,76,98,593) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The government aims to encourage people with third dose or booster shots with free doses from Friday.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it would make vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from Friday for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision," tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation." So far, the booster doses have been free for adults above 60 years of age.

About 92% of Indians who are currently eligible for a third, or booster dose, of the Covid-19 vaccine have not yet taken these shots.

Meanwhile, more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 9.87 Cr (9,87,88,300) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.