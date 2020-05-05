With 206 fresh Covid-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 5,000-mark

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 5,000-mark on Tuesday. With 206 new cases getting reported in the national capital, its tally rose to 5,104 while the death toll stood at 64.

Two more zones in Delhi have been de-contained on Tuesday. Total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 88 and there has been no new addition to the list of containment zones.

Meanwhile, unfazed by the threat of coronavirus infection or the 'special corona fee' of 70 per cent levied on alcohol, hundreds of tipplers queued up outside liquor vends in the national capital for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, keeping the police on their toes.

About 150 government-run liquor shops have been allowed to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm as per the latest lockdown relaxations allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

