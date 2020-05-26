Subscribe
Home > News > India > With 236 fresh cases, Rajasthan's Covid-19 count rises to 7,536
Migrants carrying their luggage walk to board buses for their homes after arriving from Jaipur by a Shramik special train

With 236 fresh cases, Rajasthan's Covid-19 count rises to 7,536

1 min read . 10:05 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll in the state also rose to 170 after three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours
  • More than 3 lakh samples have been received in the state so far

With 236 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of novel coroanvirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 7,536 today, according to the state health department.

With 236 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of novel coroanvirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 7,536 today, according to the state health department.

The death toll in the state also rose to 170 after three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

The death toll in the state also rose to 170 after three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

There are currently 3,090 active cases in the state while 4,276 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease so far.

Of the total cases, Jaipur recordedthe most number of confirmed patients among other cities with 1,860 cases followed by Jodhpur at 1,278.

More than 3 lakh samples have been received in the state so far.

Amid the pandemic, locusts entered Rajasthan from Pakistan earlier this month and swarms of desert locusts swept Jaipur before diverting to other parts of Western India.

This is the second round of locust attack in India, the first one having occurred during December-February.

“This attack is huge. It is a once in a three-decade situation and timed very badly for us as we are already dealing with coronavirus," Soumitra Dasgupta, Inspector General, Wildlife told PTI.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.4 lakh today after 6,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 145,380, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,167 after 146 more fatalities were reported in the country since Monday.

