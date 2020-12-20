India coronavirus update: With 26,624 new cases, tally climbs to 1,00,31,223

The country reported another 26,624 fresh coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing India's total number of cases to 1,00,31,223 on Sunday.

The number of fresh cases is 5.8% higher than Saturday when the country recorded 25,152 Covid-19 cases as it surpassed the one-crore case mark.

Among the total number of Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases stand at 3,05,344 while 95,80,402 have so far recovered from the infection, with 29,690 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, since the first case was reported from Kerala on 30 January.

The country also recorded 341 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,45,477, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,11,98,195 samples were tested for coronavirus up to 19 December, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested on Saturday.

India on Saturday became the second country after the United States to cross 1 crore cases of Covid-19.

Kerala, Maharashtra account for 40% of active cases

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40% of the active Covid-19 count out of the total active cases in India.

"33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

Covid-19 vaccine rollout in India

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that in the next 6 to 7 months, India will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

On India's coronavirus tally, Vardhan said that there has been a little over one crore cases of the killer virus in the country. "Of that, 95 lakh 50 thousand cases have recovered successfully. India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world at 95.46%," the Union Health Minister added.

"Our scientists and health experts have worked on the development of a vaccine by genome sequencing and isolation of the coronavirus and developed an indigenous vaccine," he said.

Now, six Covid-19 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in India and are in different stages of development.

Three vaccines against the novel coronavirus pandemic have sought emergency use authorisation in the country. Pfizer's vaccine, which is being used for mass vaccination in the US, the UK, Canada, and other nations, has sought EUA here. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield have also sought EUA for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

