With 299 fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark; 160 deaths

299 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital rose to 10,054 today, according to the Health Department.

According to a health bulletin, as many as 4,485 patients have also recovered or discharged or migrated, including 283 on Monday. So far, 160 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the national capital.

Currently, 22 coronavirus patients are on ventilators while 160 others are under intense care units. As many as 1,39,727 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital. On Sunday, the the total number of cases stood at 9,755, including 148 deaths

Meanwhile, India's total Covid-19 cases jumped to 96,169 with the sharpest spike of 5,242 new cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released in the morning today. At least 157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 3,029.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 33,053 Covid-19 cases, followed by Gujarat which has 11,379 cases and Tamil Nadu 11,224 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1198, followed by 659 in Gujarat and 248 in Madhya Pradesh.

This comes as the restrictions and guidelines were further eased for lockdown 4.0, which came into effect today, to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Hailing the Centre's guidelines for lockdown 4.0, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday dropped hints for a number of relaxations to boost the economy.

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

Kejriwal said the guidelines of the central government for extending the lockdown were largely in line with the proposal sent by him and added the city government will prepare a detailed plan and will announce it today.

The Delhi government has been pushing for opening up economic activities in the city, saying due to the lockdown, the national capital has reported a revenue loss of about ₹3,200 crore in April as compared to the previous year.

