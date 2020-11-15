With 3,235 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi reports lowest single-day spike in a month

After several days of recording sequential daily highs on the number of new Covid-19 cases, Delhi on Sunday reported 3,235 positives in the last 24 hours. The national capital had been recording over 7,000 new cases for the past few days.

With 3,235 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi reported its lowest single-day spike after four weeks. On 13 October, the national capital had last reported 3,000 cases (3,036) before the cases surged owing to the festive season and also air pollution, according to health experts.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 4,85,405 including 39,990 active cases, 4,37,801 recoveries and 7,614 deaths.

Today's numbers include 95 deaths, 3,235 more recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

These fresh cases were detected from 21,098 tests, including 9,227 RT-PCR ones, conducted the previous day. The cumulative positivity rate in the city was 8.91% per cent amid festivities and rising pollution, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months.

On Saturday, 96 more fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 7,519, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases in the national capital on Saturday rose to 44,456 from 44,329 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has reached 4,82,170.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will review the situation arising in Delhi in the wake of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, officials said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain are expected to attend a meeting with Shah in the evening.

The home minister will take stock of the situation arising due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and how to deal with it, a home ministry official said.

