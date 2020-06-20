With 3,630 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi sees biggest single-day spike

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day spike in fresh Covid-19 cases. The national capital witnessed 3,630 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 56,746.

Death toll rose to 2,112 with 77 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

17,533 Covid-19 tests have been conducted on Saturday, said the health department.

As many as 7,725 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in Delhi today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 31,294

As per the bulletin, a total of 35,1909 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the national capital including 17,533.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi are now 262 and total 73 zones have been de-contained till date, said Delhi government on Saturday.

Amid objections by the Kejriwal government to his order for mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said it would be required for only those who do not need hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation.

The order of five-day mandatory institutional quarantine was opposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia in a meeting of Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday.

Sisodia said the meeting also decided that a maximum of 60 per cent beds of private hospitals will be used for Covid-19 patients and of those, 100 per cent coronavirus beds will be subsidised.

