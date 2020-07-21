Subscribe
Home >News >India >With 3,649 more people testing positive, Karnataka's covid-19 tally past 70,000
(Photo: PTI)

With 3,649 more people testing positive, Karnataka's covid-19 tally past 70,000

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

There are 44,140 active cases in the state

Bengaluru: The total number of covid-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 71,069 as 3,649 more people tested positive on Tuesday.

The number of active cases also rose to 44,140 in the state, fueled by the surge in Bengaluru, which recorded 1,714 new cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Tuesday.

Karnataka has seen a steady rise in cases over the last two weeks of which the source of the infection in majority of the cases remains unknown indicating the possibility of a full-blown community transmission.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Monday ruled out an extension of the ongoing lockdown in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

"Lockdown is not the only solution to control covid-19," he said.

Despite the surge in cases in which the source of the infection is unknown, Karnataka has claimed that the state was not in the community transmission stage. Most cases being reported from India’s technology capital are classified as “contact under tracing", ILI (Influenza like illnesses) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) unlike a few weeks earlier when the source of the infection was accurately listed.

Bengaluru now accounts for 34,943 of the total number of cases in the state, of which 26,746 are active. Bengaluru has over 8,000 containment zones in its 824 square kms area.

At least 41,387 cases in Karnataka are classified as “under investigation", which includes 6,296 ILI and 1,265 SARI, according to government data till Sunday.

The death toll in Karnataka rose to 1,470 as 61 more people lost their lives to Covid-19, including 22 in Bengaluru.

In the last 24 hours, the mineral-rich Ballari district reported 193 cases, 149 in Dakshina Kannada, 135 in Mysuru, 117 in Yadgir, 109 in Uttara Kannada and 103 in Kolar .

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated