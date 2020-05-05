India's COVID-19 count saw the biggest spike on Monday as the country recorded 3,900 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 46,433, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 infection rose to 1,568. As many as 195 people succumbed to death on Monday. This was the highest jump in death toll in a single day. Maharashtra recorded 35 deaths on Monday, the second highest number of deaths in a day.

Maharashtra was the hardest-hit state by coronavirus infection. The state saw a record spike in COVID-19 cases as over 1,500 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The total coronavirus count in the state increased to 14,541. The death toll in the state climbed to 583.

Tamil Nadu also witnessed the highest spike in COVID-19 count in a single day. At least 537 diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Monday.

Delhi reported 396 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total COVID-19 count in the state to 4,898.

The coronavirus cases in Gujarat was also on rise. The state added 376 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. With this, the coronavirus count in the state increased to 5,804. Gujarat witnessed 319 COVID-19 fatalities.

West Bengal's coronavirus count crossed 1,200 as 296 fresh cases were added on Monday.

Starting Monday, India began its third phase of nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of the virus. "During lockdown and containment activities, we have been able to control cases relatively. The curve is relatively flat as of now," said health ministry joint secratary Lav Agarwal during the briefing.

India's recovery rate has further moved to 27.52%. Over 12,500 people were recovered from the disease so far. Kerala recorded one best recovery rates in the country. Out of 500 confirmed cases, 462 people were cured from the disease. In Delhi, 1,431 people were recovered from the deadly disease. Tamil Nadu reported 3,550 coronavirus cases and 1,409 people were discharged from the hospital.

