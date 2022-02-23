Three more Rafale fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached India yesterday evening from France. The aircraft took off from a French airbase and were provided aerial refueling support by the UAE Air Force.

With the arrival of latest 3 aircraft, India has now received a total 35 of the 36 Rafales for which it had signed contract with France in September 2016.

The final aircraft will arrive in India from France after a few weeks, according to government officials. IAF had ferried over 30 of these aircraft flying directly without any halts.

The last Rafale aircraft which will have India-specific enhancements will be delivered after all its trials are conducted, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had said earlier.

India signed its biggest ever defence deal with France in 2016 as part of which 36 Rafale aircraft were to be inducted into the Air Force. The Rafale is capable of carrying a range of weapons, such as the Meteor, built by European missile maker MBDA, to the Scalp cruise missile.

French defence minister Florence Parly had earlier said France was willing to provide more Rafale fighter jets to India, and the use of the same aircraft by the two strategic partners was a reflection of the “strength" in their ties.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.