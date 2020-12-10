With 31,522 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 97.5 lakh

With 31,522 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,67,372, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With 412 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,772. The total number of active cases has reached 3,72,293. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.

With this, 5,99,575 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far including 20,546 active cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 9th December. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

