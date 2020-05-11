New Delhi: Delhi recorded 310 fresh cases of coronavirus today. With this the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital jumps to 7,233. According to the health bulletin, no fresh casualties were reported due to the deadly virus between May 9 and May 10 midnight and the toll stood at 73.

Sixty patients have recovered during the duration. According to the bulletin, 97 patients are in ICU and 22 are on ventilator support. While the number of active cases stands at 5,031, 2,129 patients have recovered so far.

The Delhi government has also decided to provide another financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

Delhi Govt had taken a decision to deposit ₹5000 into the bank accounts of the registered construction workers last month. This month also as the lockdown has been extended govt has decided to again deposit ₹5000 to provide them help: Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai #COVID pic.twitter.com/68Qd8s8ikw — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75% of covid-19 cases in the national capital were found to be either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, adding that people will have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus.

India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206.

