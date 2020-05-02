Home > News > India > With 332 migrant labourers, special Shramik train leaves for Bhopal from Nashik
On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave permission to the railways to run special trains for migrants and those stranded in different parts of the country.
With 332 migrant labourers, special Shramik train leaves for Bhopal from Nashik

  • These labourers had been kept in various shelters in the district after lockdown to contain coronavirus came into effect
  • A Shramik special train from Nashik to Lucknow was also supposed to depart, but due to issues related to permissions, its departure is still undecided, an official said

Nashik: The long wait for going home got over for 332 migrant labourers stranded in Nashik in Maharashtra with a special Bhopal-bound Shramik train leaving here at 9.30 pm, Central Railway officials said.

These labourers had been kept in various shelters in the district after lockdown to contain coronavirus came into effect.

District collector Suraj Mandhare, commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre-Patil and deputy collector (shelter management) Nitinkumar Mundaware were present to bid adieu to the laboures at Nashik Road station.

A Shramik special train from Nashik to Lucknow was also supposed to depart, but due to issues related to permissions, its departure is still undecided, an official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

