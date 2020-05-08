The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi increased to 6,318 today after 338 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the health department. Along with that, the death toll in the national capital was 68, it said.

There are 4,230 active patients while 2020 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease.

Out of the total cases, 4,405 positive patients are less than 50 years of age, 976 from age group 50-59 years and 937 from 60 and those above 60 years.

The highest case fatality rate of 3.52% is found in patients aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government today directed all the District Magistrates to strictly enforce lockdown measures and the national directives for COVID-19 management for public and workplaces.

India today registered over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 56,342, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The death toll in India climbed to 1,886 with over 100 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours.

