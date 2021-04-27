Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This is the fifth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 350 fatalities on Sunday, 357 deaths, the highest before Monday's figure since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 22,933 cases on Sunday, 24,103 cases on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

The capital recorded over 20,201 fresh cases. The number of cases is low owing to the lesser number of tests conducted the previous day.

A total of 57,690 tests, including over 18,000 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added. This is the lowest number of tests conducted in this month.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to 10,47,916 and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 14,628, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 35.02 per cent, it added.

The tally of active cases in the city was at 92,358.

Out of 20,487 beds in city hospitals, only 1,656 are vacant. Out of 5,525 beds in COVID care centres, 5,081 are vacant while only 47 beds are vacant out of 196 in dedicated COVID health centres. A total of 52,733 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

A significant number of 22,055 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

A total of 43,637 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 31,888 who took the first dose and 11,749 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 29,104 from 27,366 the previous day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

