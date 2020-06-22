With 392 new cases, Andhra's Covid-19 count touches 9,372, death toll at 111

Amaravati: For the second day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported a progressively lower single day Covid-19 tally on Monday. The state nodal officer reported 392 new cases in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday. Along with cases detected among returnees from other states and countries, the overall tally of Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 9,372.

The state had reported an all time high single-day tally of 491 cases on Saturday. On Sunday, the tally of new cases was 439. However, unlike Sunday, when 24,451 samples were tested, only 16,704 samples were tested on Monday.

As with the previous 24 hours, Monday also saw 5 new deaths from different parts of the state. The latest update takes the overall death toll in the state to 111.

On Monday, 1 death each was reported from Krishna, Kurnool, Anantapur, West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam districts.

Anantapur district reported the highest tally of 70 cases, followed by 64 cases in East Godavari and 60 cases in Kurnool districts. Of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, 12 reported fresh Covid cases, with Srikakulam yet again being the sole district where no cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The overall tally of 9,372 positive cases since the outbreak of Covid in the state, includes people who returned from other states and abroad. While the active cases are 4,826, a total of 4,435 persons have recovered after treatment and discharged from hospitals.

The last 24 hours also saw 44 new cases detected among people who returned from other states. Of these, 15 samples belonged to returnees from Tamil Nadu, 13 belonged to returnees from Telangana, while 7 samples belonged to people returning from Maharashtra.

The overall tally of Covid positive persons who returned from other states currently stands at 1,584. Of this, the active cases tally is 638, while 946 persons are undergoing treatment.

Similarly, 6 returnees from Kuwait and 1 from Russia were also found to be Covid positive. The cumulative tally of Covid patients in this category is 337, while 52 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As of Monday, 285 persons in this category are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

