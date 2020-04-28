With 393 fresh cases, Mumbai's Covid-19 count nears 6,000-mark

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai alone recorded more than 5,900 cases today. With 393 fresh Covid-19 patients reported in the last 24 hours, the financial capital of India now has 5,982 positive coronavirus cases, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data. Along with that, the city's death toll increased to 244 after 25 new deaths were reported today,it said.

Along with that, the state municipal corporation also said that with 42 new cases and four more deaths, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, Covid-19 count increased to 330, while the death toll rose to 18 today.

Out of the total Mumbai cases, 1,234 patients have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease.

Out of the 25 more death reported in Mumbai today, 17 patients had co-morbid conditions. Also, out of the deceased patients, 13 were male and 12 were female.

Furthermore, one death among the new deaths was below 40, 14 patients who dies today were above the age of 60 and other 10 patients were between the age group of 40 and 60 years, stated the latest state data.

Apart from Mumbai, Pune, the second-most affected city in Maharashtra recorded 143 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count in the city to 1,491. Death toll increased to 83 after 3 more deaths were reported since yesterday.

