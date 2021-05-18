With 4,329 deaths, India records the highest one-day Covid fatalities

Karnataka, which has recently emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, continues to remain the worst affected state at present with 6,03,639 active infections

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: As India's daily spike of coronavirus cases witnesses a dip with only 2,63,533 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to Covid continues to remain alarmingly high. Today the country registered 4,329 fatalities, the highest toll in one- day since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

New Delhi: As India's daily spike of coronavirus cases witnesses a dip with only 2,63,533 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to Covid continues to remain alarmingly high. Today the country registered 4,329 fatalities, the highest toll in one- day since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,52,28,996, including 2,15,96,512 recoveries, 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths.

Karnataka, which has recently emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, continues to remain the worst affected state at present with 6,03,639 active infections followed by Maharashtra with 4,45,495 active cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with field officials from states and districts on their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 am today.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}