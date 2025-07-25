With 4079th day in office today, Narendra Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi to be PM with second-longest unbroken stint

Narendra Modi has surpassed Indira Gandhi to become the second-longest serving prime minister of India in consecutive terms on Friday.

Modi, 74, completes 4,079 days in office on July 25, the day he lands in the Maldives on a two-day state tour. Modi, currently in his third term, took the oath of office for the first time as PM on May 26, 2014.

Friday, July 23 is his 4,079th day in office as prime minister of India.

4,078 days for Indira Gandhi Indira Gandhi served as prime minister for 4,078 days, from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977 – both days included.

Indira served as the prime minister of India again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She was India's first and, to date, only female prime minister, and a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Indira was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, and the mother of Rajiv Gandhi, who succeeded her as prime minister. Gandhi's cumulative tenure as prime minister was 15 years and 350 days.

The record for the longest stint is held by the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as Prime Minister of India for 16 years and 286 days from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964.

6131 days for Nehru Over all Nehru was PM for 6131 days including May 27, 1964 the day died before completing his third term in office. Nehru was elected Prime Minister after the Congress party won the first general elections in 1951-52 and then in 1957 and 1962.

Modi has already matched Nehru in leading their respective parties to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections. As an elected head of a government, in the state and at the Centre, Modi already enjoys the longest stint.

He became Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and remained in the office before taking over as prime minister in 2014.

Modi first PM born after Independence Modi, the first prime minister born after Independence, is also the longest-serving non-Congress PM. The Gujarat-born leader is also the only non-Congress leader to complete two full terms as the head of the central government.

"Modi is the only leader in India, among all PMs and CMs, to win six consecutive elections as the leader of a party – in Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012, and in the national elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024," an official told news agency PTI.

