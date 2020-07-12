Home >News >India >With 431 new COVID-19 cases, MP count reaches 17,632; toll 653
MP has 431 new Covid-19 cases, count reaches 17,632, toll 653 (PTI)
MP has 431 new Covid-19 cases, count reaches 17,632, toll 653 (PTI)

With 431 new COVID-19 cases, MP count reaches 17,632; toll 653

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2020, 10:47 PM IST PTI

  • Among the 431 new cases, the highest of 95 cases were reported from Bhopal, 84 in Indore, 24 in Jabalpur
  • A total of 197 people were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 12,876

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 431 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of the overall detections in the state to 17,632, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has gone up to 653, they said.

Among them four deaths were reported from Indore and three from Bhopal while one patient died each in Shivpuri and Harda, officials said.

Of 431 new cases, the highest of 95 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 84 in Indore and 24 in Jabalpur, they said.

A total of 197 people were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 12,876.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 84 to 5,260 and death toll to 265, a state health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Bhopal now stands at 3,502 with 121 deaths.

Meanwhile, no new coronavirus case has been reported from 10 districts since evening of July 11, as per the bulletin.

As on Sunday, all 52 districts in the state have active cases, it said.

The number of containment zone in the state stands at 1,592.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 17,632, active cases 4,103, new cases 431, death toll 653, recovered 12,876, total number of people tested 4,86,176.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to inaugurate 750 MW Madhya Pradesh Solar Project: 5 things to know

1 min read . 10 Jul 2020
Jagdeep is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved

Veteran actor Jagdeep 'Soorma Bhopali' of Sholay dies at 81

1 min read . 08 Jul 2020
A person waiting to get ₹2,000 after completing institutional quarantine in Odisha's Jeypore (Photo: ANI) (ANI)

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 13,000-mark; death toll mounts to 64

3 min read . 10:22 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout