New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus count on Sunday reached 10,536 as 433 new cases got reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

With seven more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state's death roll reached 275.

Currently, there are 4,076 active cases in the state and 6,185 patients have been discharged so far.

Forty-one more people tested positive for the virus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 632, officials said.

So far, the district has reported eight deaths due to Covid-19.

"On Sunday, 41 people tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases till date stands at 632," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said, PTI reported.

He said 31 more patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the number of those cured of the disease to 413 till date. "There are 211 active cases now," he said.





